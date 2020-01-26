wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks and Kalisto Lucha Training, Zack Ryder on Playing the Royal Rumble With His Figures, WWE 24 WrestleMania Preview

January 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Lucha Family released a video with WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Kalisto doing some training. You can check out that video below.

– The Major WF Podcast channel released a clip where Zack Ryder talks about how he played the Royal Rumble with his action figure fed. You can check out that audio clip from his podcast below.

– WWE released a preview for WWE 24: WrestleMania going behind the scenes for WrestleMania 35. The show debuts later tonight on the WWE Network after the Royal Rumble goes off the air. You can check out that preview below.

