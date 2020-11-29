wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks & Lana Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week, Natalya Ready for Liv Morgan’s Documentary

November 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks Asuka WWE Survivor Series

– WWE released the picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. This week’s pictures include photos of Sasha Banks, Johnny Gargano, Tyler Breeze, Charlotte Flair, The IIconics together again, The Undertaker on the night of his final farewell, and more. You can view some of those photos below.

– Today marks the release of Liv Forever, the new WWE Network documentary special on Liv Morgan. WWE Superstar Natalya tweeted the following on the new release:

