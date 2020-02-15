wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks & More Give NXT Takeover: Portland Predictions, Alexa Bliss Charity Shirt
– Several Smackdown stars, including Sasha Banks, have given their predictions for tomorrow’s NXT Takeover: Portland. WWE posted the following video of said predictions being made:
#SmackDown Superstars from @SashaBanksWWE to @RealRobertRoode lay their predictions down for tomorrow's #NXTTakeOver: Portland!
Also, @TeganNoxWWE_, @itsBayleyWWE has 40 bucks on you, so please don't let her down tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zhZYCXwy7d
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2020
– Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to promote the Fire Fight Australia T-Shirt, which is being sold to help people dealing with the Australian bushfire:
The OFFICIAL Fire Fight Australia T-shirt is available now. 100% of proceeds from this limited edition T-shirt are going to Australian bushfire relief. https://t.co/1yzrbG6ser pic.twitter.com/iFSIcvK1aO
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 15, 2020
