WWE News: Sasha Banks & More Give NXT Takeover: Portland Predictions, Alexa Bliss Charity Shirt

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks WWE Raw

– Several Smackdown stars, including Sasha Banks, have given their predictions for tomorrow’s NXT Takeover: Portland. WWE posted the following video of said predictions being made:

– Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to promote the Fire Fight Australia T-Shirt, which is being sold to help people dealing with the Australian bushfire:

NXT Takeover: Portland, Sasha Banks

