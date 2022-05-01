wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks & Naomi Fly a Boss and Glow Airplane, Santos Escobar Turns 38, Top 10 Anoa’i Family Debuts
– It looks like Naomi and Sasha Banks will be flying in style, as Naomi shared a photo of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in front of a neon green airplane. Naomi tweeted, “We got our own ✈️ #BossandGlow Airlines who’s riding!? @SashaBanksWWE” You can check out the tweet and photo below.
We got our own ✈️ #BossandGlow Airlines who’s riding!?💚💙 @SashaBanksWWE 😁 pic.twitter.com/OPk8riJKnl
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 1, 2022
– WWE NXT Superstar Santos Escobar celebrates his birthday this weekend. He turned 38 years old on Saturday:
Happy birthday, @EscobarWWE! 👊☠️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/DFdVOonioq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 1, 2022
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Anoa’i Family Debuts: