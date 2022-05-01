WWE News: Sasha Banks & Naomi Fly a Boss and Glow Airplane, Santos Escobar Turns 38, Top 10 Anoa’i Family Debuts

– It looks like Naomi and Sasha Banks will be flying in style, as Naomi shared a photo of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in front of a neon green airplane. Naomi tweeted, “We got our own ✈️ #BossandGlow Airlines who’s riding!? @SashaBanksWWE” You can check out the tweet and photo below.

– WWE NXT Superstar Santos Escobar celebrates his birthday this weekend. He turned 38 years old on Saturday:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Anoa’i Family Debuts: