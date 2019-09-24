wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Needs A Vacation, Kane Promotes Book, More
– Sasha Banks already needs a vacation.
I need a vacation
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 24, 2019
– Kane promotes his new book with a political address.
“MAYOR KANE is the surprising and inspiring story of how former WWE Champion Glenn “Kane” Jacobs became the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs was inspired to pursue politics by popular libertarian figures such as former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, Republican Senator Rand Paul, Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano and others as he works to improve his community and implements conservative policies in East Tennessee.
Before becoming Mayor Kane, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs was one of WWE’s top Superstars for over two decades and traveled the globe with the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Ric Flair, and many others. Best known for his work with The Undertaker as the “Brothers of Destruction”, Jacobs later reinvented himself with WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan as part of “Team Hell No” and still makes the occasional appearance on WWE programming to this day.
The wrestler-turned-politician hasn’t hung up his wrestling boots yet. Politics is a contact sport and Jacobs is using his wrestling skills in that arena. Jacobs believes strongly in conservative principles, and he’s working hard to implement them in Tennessee.”
– Kevin Owens is excited to be on SmackDown.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre