Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Network Collection Intro Video, December Network Collections, WWE Community Hypes Veteran’s Day Campaign

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has released the introduction video for their new Sasha Banks WWE Network collection, which released today. You can see it below:

– The company also announced that their December Collections will be the NWO and the best WWE Matches of 2018.

– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following to hype their campaign for next Monday’s Veteran’s Day:

article topics :

Sasha Banks, WWE, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading