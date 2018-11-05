wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Network Collection Intro Video, December Network Collections, WWE Community Hypes Veteran’s Day Campaign
– WWE has released the introduction video for their new Sasha Banks WWE Network collection, which released today. You can see it below:
– The company also announced that their December Collections will be the NWO and the best WWE Matches of 2018.
– The WWE Community Twitter account posted the following to hype their campaign for next Monday’s Veteran’s Day:
Hey #WWE Universe! Support our friends @HireHeroesUSA this #VeteransDay through their #11Reasons campaign. You can help veterans who need jobs to support their families by making a donation and sharing the campaign! https://t.co/tcRSnuGMu5 pic.twitter.com/Vi66SF95Wz
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 5, 2018