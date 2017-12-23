 

WWE News: Sasha Banks Replies To Asuka Photos On Twitter, WWE Polls Fans About Meeting Stars Under Mistletoe

December 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka TLC

– In a post on Twitter, Asuka posted photos of herself for her fans, which resulted in replies from Sasha Banks. Then things got a little weird. Check out the posts below.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which WWE superstar they’d like to meet under the mistletoe. Alexa Bliss was the favorite with 26%, followed by Sasha Banks (13%), Becky Lynch (12%), Roman Reigns (9%) and Charlotte Flair (8%). Enzo Amore, Elias, Rusev and Drew Gulak all had zero percent.

