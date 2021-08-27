WWE News: Sasha Banks Not At Smackdown, Fan Vote For Goldberg Action Figure, Damian Priest On After The Bell

– Don’t expect Sasha Banks to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that as of an hour ago, Banks was not at tonight’s Smackdown taping.

Banks has been off TV since the August 13th episode of Smackdown and was pulled from SummerSlam. Her status and/or a potential return date are not yet known.

– WWE has a fan vote ongoing for which version of Goldberg will be the next Mattel Fan Takeover Ultimate Edition. The vote is here, and the choices are WCW (August 1998) Goldberg, WWE (June 2003) Goldberg, and WWE (November 2016) Goldberg.

– Damian Priest is the guest on this week’s After the Bell podcast, which is described as follows: