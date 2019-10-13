WWE News: Sasha Banks Not Pleased With WWE 2K20 Rating, Bray Wyatt’s New Mysterious Tweet, Mick Foley Talks Missing Ear

– Sasha Banks is none too happy about her rating in WWE 2K20. After the WWE 2K Twitter account revealed that Banks has an overall rating of 80, she posted:

80?!? That’s why I said no to your stupid commercial @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/7g5s2pxNkB — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 12, 2019

– Bray Wyatt shared a new tweet with cryptic hints at things, as you can see below:

Some wear a mask to hide. Some wear a mask to be free. Some just wanna watch the world burn. I saw you. Everyone did. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 13, 2019

– TMZ spoke with Mick Foley about his infamous ear loss during a match with Vader in Germany: