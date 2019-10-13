wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Not Pleased With WWE 2K20 Rating, Bray Wyatt’s New Mysterious Tweet, Mick Foley Talks Missing Ear
October 13, 2019
– Sasha Banks is none too happy about her rating in WWE 2K20. After the WWE 2K Twitter account revealed that Banks has an overall rating of 80, she posted:
80?!? That’s why I said no to your stupid commercial @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/7g5s2pxNkB
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 12, 2019
– Bray Wyatt shared a new tweet with cryptic hints at things, as you can see below:
Some wear a mask to hide.
Some wear a mask to be free.
Some just wanna watch the world burn.
I saw you.
Everyone did.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 13, 2019
– TMZ spoke with Mick Foley about his infamous ear loss during a match with Vader in Germany:
