WWE News: Sasha Banks Reveals Big-Match Ritual, New Promo For NXT UK Women’s Title Match
November 13, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new sneak peek video of WWE The Day Of with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks discussing her big-match ritual. The video also features Roman Reigns and Bayley as they prepare for their Hell in a Cell matches. You can watch the video below.
– The company has also released a promo video for next week’s edition of NXT UK, with Kay Lee Ray set for a showdown with Piper Niven in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.
