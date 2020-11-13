WWE News: Sasha Banks Reveals Big-Match Ritual, New Promo For NXT UK Women’s Title Match

– WWE has released a new sneak peek video of WWE The Day Of with SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks discussing her big-match ritual. The video also features Roman Reigns and Bayley as they prepare for their Hell in a Cell matches. You can watch the video below.

– The company has also released a promo video for next week’s edition of NXT UK, with Kay Lee Ray set for a showdown with Piper Niven in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.