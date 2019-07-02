WWE News: Sasha Banks On Not Rushing Art, Matt Hardy Denied a Hot Bath, Aleister Black Reacts to The Club’s Assault of Ricochet

– Sasha Banks is back on Twitter with a new message, this time about not rushing one’s art. Banks, who has been famously taking her own time to get back to the ring, posted the following:

The whole culture is telling you to hurry, while the art tells you to take your time. Always listen to the art. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 2, 2019

– Matt Hardy just can’t catch a break these days. Hardy, who has been posting a series of videos that are teasing a new gimmick in which he is aggrieved by minor inconveniences, has shared his latest one which features him heading into his hotel room to take a hot bath, only to find out the room only has a shower:

– Aleister Black had a reaction, though not exactly a telling one, to The Club’s assault of his former tag partner Ricochet. As you can see below, Black commented on the WWE Instagram account’s video post about the Raw main event angle with a simple “.. hmm”: