WWE News: Sasha Banks Posts New Photos Online, Top Ten Smackdown Moments, Renee Young Says Goodbye

August 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks WWE Raw

– Sasha Banks has posted a new series of pictures from a recent photo shoot to her Instagram.

– WWE has posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE also has a new video saying goodbye to Renee Young, who left the company after Summerslam last Sunday.

