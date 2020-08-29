wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Posts New Photos Online, Top Ten Smackdown Moments, Renee Young Says Goodbye
August 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks has posted a new series of pictures from a recent photo shoot to her Instagram.
– WWE has posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
– WWE also has a new video saying goodbye to Renee Young, who left the company after Summerslam last Sunday.
