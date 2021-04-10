wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Provides 'Body Scan' for Women's Health, Top 10 Funniest WrestleMania Moments, WM Matches of the 2000s Livestream

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks Asuka WWE Survivor Series

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks provided a Body Scan for Women’s Health, opening up about her haircare expertise, her makeup, her wigs, tattoos, and more. You can check out that video below.

– Peacock showcased the Top 10 Funniest WWE WrestleMania Moments, which you can see below:

– WWE is also streaming WrestleMania Matches of 2000s today, which you can view here:

