WWE News: Sasha Banks Provides ‘Body Scan’ for Women’s Health, Top 10 Funniest WrestleMania Moments, WM Matches of the 2000s Livestream

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks provided a Body Scan for Women’s Health, opening up about her haircare expertise, her makeup, her wigs, tattoos, and more. You can check out that video below.
– Peacock showcased the Top 10 Funniest WWE WrestleMania Moments, which you can see below:
– WWE is also streaming WrestleMania Matches of 2000s today, which you can view here:
