WWE News: Sasha Banks Pushes to Get Entrance Theme to Top of Charts, Reactions Inside the Elimination Chamber
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks wants her entrance theme with Snoop Dogg to top the charts on the various music services. Banks posted to Twitter about her “Sky’s The Limit (Remix)” which was recently reposted to WWE Music’s YouTUbe, as you can see below:
Let’s make this #1 https://t.co/S4zS9xO0aB
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 21, 2020
– WWE posted the following video with Superstar reactions the Elimination Chamber:
