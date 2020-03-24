wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Pushes to Get Entrance Theme to Top of Charts, Reactions Inside the Elimination Chamber

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sasha Banks wants her entrance theme with Snoop Dogg to top the charts on the various music services. Banks posted to Twitter about her “Sky’s The Limit (Remix)” which was recently reposted to WWE Music’s YouTUbe, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the following video with Superstar reactions the Elimination Chamber:

