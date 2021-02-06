wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Reacts To Daytona 500 Announcement, Dominik Reacts To Win, Bianca Belair Thanks Montez Ford
– WWE has posted a video of Sasha Banks reacting to the news that she will be the honorary starter for the Daytona 500.
She said: “The 63rd. You have to think about that. That’s history, legit history. And to be honest, I don’t know much about race cars, but I do know I love to drive fast. Okay? I’m the legit boss, and I’m going to bring my ‘bossness’ to it. So, I cannot wait to wave that flag, like the standard that I am. You know what I’m saying?”
– WWE has also shared a clip of Dominik Mysterio commenting on his win over Baron Corbin.
EXCLUSIVE: It’s all about the win for @reymysterio and @DomMysterio35. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hXzYDXRXII
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 6, 2021
– Bianca Belair shared photos of her backstage getting love and support following her Royal Rumble win, including from husband Montez Ford.
My Husband @montezfordwwe 😍🥰
When I came through the curtain you were the first person I came to
I couldn’t find my words, I had no idea what to do or say so I looked at you and said “can we pray?” You prayed for me, on me, and over me in this moment. I love you.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5LnQOR7hs3
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 6, 2021
The love backstage was MAD REAL!#RoyalRumble
I love y’all so much!
And to all my virtual best friends I love y’all too! 💋
This has been a wild fun ride!!@RheaRipley_WWE “the FUTURE is NOW”@tripleh I finally got my “point” picture!!!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/0fdmz6BIqO
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Reacts to Getting AEW Action Figure, Will Be Single Pack With 2-Pack On the Way
- Viktor On Nearly Joining The Wyatt Family, The Ascension Being Longest-Reigning NXT Tag Team Champions
- Backstage News On WrestleMania 37 Main Event Finish (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Difference Between Edge and Daniel Bryan on Creative Team