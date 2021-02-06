WWE News: Sasha Banks Reacts To Daytona 500 Announcement, Dominik Reacts To Win, Bianca Belair Thanks Montez Ford

– WWE has posted a video of Sasha Banks reacting to the news that she will be the honorary starter for the Daytona 500.

She said: “The 63rd. You have to think about that. That’s history, legit history. And to be honest, I don’t know much about race cars, but I do know I love to drive fast. Okay? I’m the legit boss, and I’m going to bring my ‘bossness’ to it. So, I cannot wait to wave that flag, like the standard that I am. You know what I’m saying?”

– WWE has also shared a clip of Dominik Mysterio commenting on his win over Baron Corbin.

– Bianca Belair shared photos of her backstage getting love and support following her Royal Rumble win, including from husband Montez Ford.

My Husband @montezfordwwe 😍🥰

When I came through the curtain you were the first person I came to

I couldn’t find my words, I had no idea what to do or say so I looked at you and said “can we pray?” You prayed for me, on me, and over me in this moment. I love you.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5LnQOR7hs3 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 6, 2021