WWE News: Sasha Banks Reacts To Snoop Dogg AEW Splash, NXT Video Highlights, NXT UK Lineup
– In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks reacted to her cousin Snoop Dogg, who made an attempt at a splash on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
She wrote: “Fam! We’re gonna have to work on this.”
😭😭🤣 fam! We’re gonna have to work on this.
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 7, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT New Year’s Evil:
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network includes:
* Jinny vs. Piper Niven
* Ben Carter makes his debut as part of Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.
