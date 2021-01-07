wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Reacts To Snoop Dogg AEW Splash, NXT Video Highlights, NXT UK Lineup

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Snoop Dogg AEW Dynamite

– In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks reacted to her cousin Snoop Dogg, who made an attempt at a splash on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

She wrote: “Fam! We’re gonna have to work on this.

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT New Year’s Evil:

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network includes:

* Jinny vs. Piper Niven
* Ben Carter makes his debut as part of Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions.

