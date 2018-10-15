WWE News: Sasha Banks Returns on Raw, Highlights From Raw Main Event Match, Tamina Comments on Return

– Sasha Banks made her return to television on Monday night’s episode of Raw. Banks, who has been out since September 3rd due to an unknown injury, was at ringside with Bayley for Natalya’s match against Ruby Riott:

– Here are some highlight videos from the main event between The Shield and The Dogs Of War on Raw. While Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose had issues during the match fueled by their recent tensions, they managed to get the win after Drew McIntyre accidentally hit Braun Strowman with a Claymore Kick:

Friendship ended with STROWMAN Now DOLPH is my Best Friend. pic.twitter.com/ZoUBDFSFBU — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 16, 2018

– WWE posted the following video to YouTube with Tamina Snuka reacting to her return on Monday’s Raw. Snuka said, “It feels amazing to be back. In fact, it’s one of those things where that’s just a little piece of what I want to show what I can do. I wasn’t off this whole time, training hard, just to come back and be mediocre. Now from people being from the bottom to the top, it still doesn’t matter because regardless, I’m going to walk into that ring at Evolution, 2 weeks away from now, and they’ll see just how much Tamina will own it.”