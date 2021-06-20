wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Rides A Roller Coaster, New WWE Content Added To Peacock, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– WWE shared a clip of Sasha Banks riding the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios Orlando.
Last week, @SashaBanksWWE had the opportunity to ride the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at @UniversalORL! Check out her experience from the day! pic.twitter.com/NUcNdHOz9z
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2021
– WWE has also added several new programs to Peacock, including PROGRESS CHAPTER 113: Warp Into Monster Disco Hell (find our review here), ICW Fight Club 113 and The Best of WCW Clash of the Champions (hosted by Dusty Rhodes).
Dropping TODAY on @peacockTV and @WWENetwork:
🕺 @ThisIs_Progress Chapter 113: Warp into Monster Disco Hell
👊 @InsaneChampWres #ICWFightClub 113 pic.twitter.com/wMktVoQDYt
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 19, 2021
– WWE has posted a new video which sums up last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Maintaining Balancing Act to Keep Broadcast Partners Happy
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Note On AEW & ROH Stars Appearing With David Arquette On Celebrity Family Feud
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison