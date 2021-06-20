wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Rides A Roller Coaster, New WWE Content Added To Peacock, Smackdown In Three Minutes

June 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks Royal Rumble WWE

– WWE shared a clip of Sasha Banks riding the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios Orlando.

– WWE has also added several new programs to Peacock, including PROGRESS CHAPTER 113: Warp Into Monster Disco Hell (find our review here), ICW Fight Club 113 and The Best of WCW Clash of the Champions (hosted by Dusty Rhodes).

– WWE has posted a new video which sums up last night’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes.

