WWE News: Sasha Banks Surprises Fan & Cancer Survivor With Tickets to Raw, Top 10 NXT Moments, Raquel Gonzalez Joins What’s NeXT
October 14, 2021 | Posted by
– ABC 7 News reported on WWE Superstar Sasha Banks surprising a young fan, nine-year-old Tony Ochoa, who has survived two bouts with pancreatic cancer, with ringside tickets to Monday Night Raw earlier this week at the Chase Center in San Francisco California.
Banks is Tony’s favorite wrestler. You can see a video on the report below:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments for last Tuesday’s show:
– Raquel Gonzalez was the guest on this week’s What’s NeXT:
