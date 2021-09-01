WWE News: Sasha Banks Takes the Paqui One Chip Challenge on Hot Ones, DaParty Plays Bocce on UUDD, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks made a return to Hot Ones for First We Feast this Week. In today’s video, she and Sean Evans take on the Paqui’s 2021 One Chip Challenge.

Per the rules, you have to take a bite of the Carolina Reaper & Scorpion Pepper-laced tortilla chip to see how long you can last before getting a glass of milk or water. You can check out that video below:

– UpUpDownDown released a new video of DaParty playing Bocce in the park:

– WWE Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show are now available: