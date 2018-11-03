Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Teases Match With Divas of Doom, Pat McAfee On UpUpDownDown, WWE Had Photo Booth At Evolution

November 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks Bayley

– In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks teased a match with her and Bayley (the Boss and Hug Connection) against Beth Phoenix and Natalya (the Divas of Doom).

– Pat McAfee is the latest guest on UpUpDownDown, playing Gang Beasts with the New Day.

– WWE had a photo booth backstage at WWE Evolution and posted the results on social media.

article topics :

Pat McAfee, Sasha Banks, UpUpDownDown, WWE Evolution, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading