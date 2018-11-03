wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Teases Match With Divas of Doom, Pat McAfee On UpUpDownDown, WWE Had Photo Booth At Evolution
November 3, 2018 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Sasha Banks teased a match with her and Bayley (the Boss and Hug Connection) against Beth Phoenix and Natalya (the Divas of Doom).
Yup. pic.twitter.com/h2wUXGwf0J
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) November 2, 2018
Divas of Doom vs #BossNHugConnection 🤔🤔🤔🙏🏾 https://t.co/47gmTPEYo2
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 3, 2018
– Pat McAfee is the latest guest on UpUpDownDown, playing Gang Beasts with the New Day.
– WWE had a photo booth backstage at WWE Evolution and posted the results on social media.
Superstars were ready for their close-up as they stepped into the photo booth at #WWEEvolution! @itsBayleyWWE @trishstratuscom @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/L92XCma0Da
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2018