WWE News: Sasha Banks Teases ‘Still So Much to Be Done’ With Bayley, Ronda Rousey Judo Video

– Sasha Banks hinted at the possibility of more work with Bayley in WWE in a series of interactions with the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Banks, who has of course been on hiatus since WrestleMania, posted to Twitter in response to GIFs by Bayley featuring the two of them together noting that there’s “still so much to do.”

Not much new is known about Banks’ status as of late, with the most recent news being her filming WWE 2K20 content in June.

There’s still so much to be done — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 4, 2019

Whatever it takes. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 4, 2019

– Ronda Rousey has posted a new judo instructional video that you can see below, teaching a standard left grip: