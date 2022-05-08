wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Throws Out First Pitch at Fenway Park, WWE Now Previews WrestleMania Backlash

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks Naomi WrestleMania 38, WWE SmackD Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park in Boston today, and she even called out Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, and 50 Cent. You can check out that clip of Banks at the game below:

– WWE Now previewed today’s WrestleMania Backlash 2022 event:

