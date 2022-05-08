wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Throws Out First Pitch at Fenway Park, WWE Now Previews WrestleMania Backlash
May 8, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park in Boston today, and she even called out Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, and 50 Cent. You can check out that clip of Banks at the game below:
.@SashaBanksWWE threw out the first pitch…LIKE A BOSS!! pic.twitter.com/sYo6ljntvD
— WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2022
She’s the legit boss but y’all
Knew that. Hi @MariahCarey 💙⭐️🦋 @SnoopDogg 💨 👑 @50cent 💰 https://t.co/EYaySbSWac
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 8, 2022
– WWE Now previewed today’s WrestleMania Backlash 2022 event:
