WWE News: Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon, Superstars Comment on Draft Picks, Lashley Wants to Know if Lana Will Join Him

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Sasha Banks was a second-round draft pick to Smackdown during Night 1 of the WWE Draft on Friday Night Smackdown last night. Following the show, Sasha Banks commented on Bayley’s new look and message to the fans on Twitter. She also thanked Vince McMahon after her getting drafted to Smackdown. You can check out those tweets below.

"Hey bitches, screw all of you" – Bayley 💰 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 12, 2019

– WWE released some short interview segments featuring Superstars commenting on their WWE Draft selections during this week’s Smackdown. You can check out those clips featuring Bobby Lashley, Natalya, Zelina Vega, and The Viking Raiders below.









– Also following Smackdown, Lashley commented on Lana on Twitter. He wrote, “#Raw all day…now we wait to see if @LanaWWE will join me or if this is gonna have to be long distance.” You can check out that tweet below.