WWE News: Sasha Banks vs. Her Husband for UUDD Super Slam Summer Spectacular Turbo, Velveteen Dream and Lillian Garcia for Today’s Birthdays
– Sasha Banks will be competing against her husband, WWE costume maker Mikaze, later this Saturday, August 22 for the UpUpDownDown Super Slam Summer Spectacular Turbo 2020 in a “Heartbreak Match.” You can check out the announcement below. Also set for the stream, Tyler Breeze defends his UpUpDownDown title against Samoa Joe.
This Saturday on 8/22 at 10:30 am EST ⭐️ 2020 SUPER SLAMSUMMER SPECTACULAR TURBO 2020 ⭐️ #SSST2020 kicks off with @SashaBanksWWE VS @IamMikaze in a Heartbreak Match!
In the MAIN EVENT, champion @MmmGorgeous will defend his #UUDDTitle against @SamoaJoe! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UQmMgHVFZt
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) August 19, 2020
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:
* The Velveteen Dream turns 25 years old.
* Former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia turns 54.
* Former NXT announcer Percy Watson turns 39.
