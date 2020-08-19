wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks vs. Her Husband for UUDD Super Slam Summer Spectacular Turbo, Velveteen Dream and Lillian Garcia for Today’s Birthdays

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Sasha Banks UUDD Summerslam Spectacular Turbo 2020

– Sasha Banks will be competing against her husband, WWE costume maker Mikaze, later this Saturday, August 22 for the UpUpDownDown Super Slam Summer Spectacular Turbo 2020 in a “Heartbreak Match.” You can check out the announcement below. Also set for the stream, Tyler Breeze defends his UpUpDownDown title against Samoa Joe.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* The Velveteen Dream turns 25 years old.
* Former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia turns 54.
* Former NXT announcer Percy Watson turns 39.

