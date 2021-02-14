wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Waves Green Flag at Daytona 500, Johnny Gargano Teases X-Man Inspired Gear for TakeOver

February 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NASCAR released a clip showing WWE Superstar and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks waving the green flag at the Daytona 500.

As previously reported, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano revealed that he has some Marvel Comics-inspired ring attire for his match at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Earlier today, Gargano shared a tweet showing a photo of Marvel Comics character X-Man, aka Nate Grey.

This is likely teasing that Gargano’s gear will be based on X-Man later tonight. Gargano will be defending his North American title tonight against KUSHIDA. You can check out that tweet below:

