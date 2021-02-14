WWE News: Sasha Banks Waves Green Flag at Daytona 500, Johnny Gargano Teases X-Man Inspired Gear for TakeOver

– NASCAR released a clip showing WWE Superstar and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks waving the green flag at the Daytona 500.

– As previously reported, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano revealed that he has some Marvel Comics-inspired ring attire for his match at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Earlier today, Gargano shared a tweet showing a photo of Marvel Comics character X-Man, aka Nate Grey.

This is likely teasing that Gargano’s gear will be based on X-Man later tonight. Gargano will be defending his North American title tonight against KUSHIDA. You can check out that tweet below: