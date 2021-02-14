wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Waves Green Flag at Daytona 500, Johnny Gargano Teases X-Man Inspired Gear for TakeOver
– NASCAR released a clip showing WWE Superstar and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks waving the green flag at the Daytona 500.
WE ARE GREEN. RETWEET IF YOU'RE WATCHING THE 2021 #DAYTONA500 ON FOX!@SashaBanksWWE | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/RHIYNYKJpW
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 14, 2021
– As previously reported, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano revealed that he has some Marvel Comics-inspired ring attire for his match at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Earlier today, Gargano shared a tweet showing a photo of Marvel Comics character X-Man, aka Nate Grey.
This is likely teasing that Gargano’s gear will be based on X-Man later tonight. Gargano will be defending his North American title tonight against KUSHIDA. You can check out that tweet below:
Vengeance Day. pic.twitter.com/FZFTGsI1fP
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 14, 2021
