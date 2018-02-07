WWE News: Sasha Banks Wishes The Sims Happy Birthday, New Brie Bella Video

– Sasha Banks appears in a new video from The Sims, wishing the franchise a happy birthday. The simulation game series turns eighteen this week:

– Here is the latest Brie Bella video, previewing her new “Total Mommy” series that will appear on the sisters’ YouTube channel on Valentine’s Day. The synopsis reads, “Let Brie Bella take you into her journey of new motherhood – where she will be honest and open about the fears and joys of raising her beautiful baby girl, Birdie Joe.”