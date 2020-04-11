wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Wonders What She Gets If She Beats Tamina, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– During last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Tamina challenged Smackdown women’s champion Bayley to a title match. Bayley said that if Tamina can defeat Sasha Banks, she would get the match.
Banks wrote on Twitter: “But what do I get if I win?”
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
