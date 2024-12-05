wrestling / News
WWE News: Saturday Night’s Main Event Will Stream for Free in UK on YouTube, The Funniest Moments of 2024, The Title Journey of Jeff Hardy
December 5, 2024 | Posted by
– The WWE UK X account announced that WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream for free on the WWE UK YouTube channel:
Your early predictions?!
🏆 World Heavyweight Title Match
🏆 Women’s World Title Match
🏆 Undisputed WWE Title Match
Don’t miss Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 at 1 am on @WWE’s YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/WLbmxJacn4
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) December 5, 2024
– WWE Playlist showcased the Funniest Moments of 2024:
– WWE Vault showcased the journey of Jeff Hardy to winning his first WWE Championship:
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls His WWE WrestleMania 21 Match With John Cena
- Matt Hardy Addresses The Benefits The Hardys Bring To TNA Wrestling
- Ryan Nemeth Reportedly Sent AEW Complaint Claiming He Was ‘Silently Fired’ Over CM Punk Issues
- Tommy Dreamer Praises The New Day Segment From WWE Raw, Didn’t See the Turn Coming