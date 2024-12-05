– The WWE UK X account announced that WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will stream for free on the WWE UK YouTube channel:

Your early predictions?! 🏆 World Heavyweight Title Match

🏆 Women’s World Title Match

🏆 Undisputed WWE Title Match Don’t miss Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 at 1 am on @WWE’s YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/WLbmxJacn4 — WWE UK (@WWEUK) December 5, 2024

– WWE Playlist showcased the Funniest Moments of 2024:

– WWE Vault showcased the journey of Jeff Hardy to winning his first WWE Championship: