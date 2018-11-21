wrestling / News
WWE News: Saxon Huxley Says a Beast Has Awoken, Toni Storm Talks NKT UK Women’s Championship Finals
November 21, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted a couple of new videos following this week’s episode of NXT UK featuring Saxon Huxley and Toni Storm. You can see the videos below. Huxley says that Joseph Conners’ attack on him has awoken a dormant beast inside of him, while Storm says she isn’t going to fall prey to Rhea Ripley’s mind games in the finals of the NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament: