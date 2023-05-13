wrestling / News

WWE News: Scarlett Celebrates Birthday, World Heavyweight Title Tournament Finishes, Xavier Woods Plays The Legend of Zelda on UUDD

May 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Scarlett Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Scarlett celebrates her birthday today, turning 32 years old. WWE and her husband Karrion Kross wished her a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:

– WWE showcased all the finishes from the World Heavyweight Title Tournament this week:

– The new UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Woods playing the newly released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

