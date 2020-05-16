WWE News: Scarlett Takes Part in First NXT Photo Shoot, Dana Brooke Says She’s Moving in the Right Direction Now, UUDD Releases New Clash With Cesaro

– New WWE NXT Superstar Scarlett has taken part in her first photo shoot with NXT. You can check out one of those photos below and the full gallery by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet.

– WWE Superstar Dana Brooke appears to be in good spirits after picking up a win over Naomi on this week’s episode of Smackdown. After the match, she posted a tweet writing about how she’s in the right direction now. You can view that tweet below.

Don’t worry about what happen at #mitb ! All I know is I’m in the right direction ! Letssssss goooo https://t.co/PCfOpFzyoV — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 16, 2020

– UpUpDownDown released a new Clash With Cesaro episode this week. You can check out that video below.