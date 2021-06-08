wrestling / News

WWE News: Scarlett Warns Karrion Kross’ NXT TakeOver Challengers, DaParty Plays Super Mario Party on UUDD

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT TakeOver Face-Off

– WWE has released a new preview video for tonight’s NXT, featuring Scarlett delivering a warning to champion Karrion Kross’ challengers for the Fatal 5-Way match at Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The competitors for the title match will be taking part in a “Face-Off” segment on tonight’s NXT show. You can check out that preview video below:

– WWE has opened virtual fan registration for the WWE ThunderDome for this week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX.

– UpUpDownDown released a new video of DaParty playing Super Mario Party:

