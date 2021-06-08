WWE News: Scarlett Warns Karrion Kross’ NXT TakeOver Challengers, DaParty Plays Super Mario Party on UUDD

– WWE has released a new preview video for tonight’s NXT, featuring Scarlett delivering a warning to champion Karrion Kross’ challengers for the Fatal 5-Way match at Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The competitors for the title match will be taking part in a “Face-Off” segment on tonight’s NXT show. You can check out that preview video below:

– WWE has opened virtual fan registration for the WWE ThunderDome for this week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #SmackDown! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/UK0zi73zG5 — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021

– UpUpDownDown released a new video of DaParty playing Super Mario Party: