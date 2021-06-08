wrestling / News
WWE News: Scarlett Warns Karrion Kross’ NXT TakeOver Challengers, DaParty Plays Super Mario Party on UUDD
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new preview video for tonight’s NXT, featuring Scarlett delivering a warning to champion Karrion Kross’ challengers for the Fatal 5-Way match at Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The competitors for the title match will be taking part in a “Face-Off” segment on tonight’s NXT show. You can check out that preview video below:
– WWE has opened virtual fan registration for the WWE ThunderDome for this week’s edition of SmackDown on FOX.
Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #SmackDown! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/UK0zi73zG5
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
– UpUpDownDown released a new video of DaParty playing Super Mario Party:
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler on Who Could Be Paired Up With Eva Marie, Debut Date
- Paul Heyman Shares His Picks For Most Underrated Wrestlers On The Mic In WWE
- Karl Anderson Thinks WWE Releases Should Hold Off On ‘Thank You’ Tweets
- Alexander Wolfe Says He Missed His Chance To Build A Relationship With Vince McMahon