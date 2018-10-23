WWE News: Scott Dawson Says Not to Give Up on Revival, Video of Media’s Coverage of Reigns’ Leukemia Reveal

– Scott Dawson posted to Twitter to ask fans not to give up on the Revival yet. You can see his post below, in which Dawson hypes his match on WWE Main Event:

This week on Main Event, it’s Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs Dash & myself. (As long as it’s not heavily edited) It’s a great match that exemplifies what tag team wrestling is all about. Don’t give up on us yet. There’s a reason we’re called ‘The Revival’. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) October 23, 2018

– WWE released the following video looking at the mainstream coverage of Roman Reigns’ leukemia reveal on Monday’s episode of Raw: