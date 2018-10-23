Quantcast

 

WWE News: Scott Dawson Says Not to Give Up on Revival, Video of Media’s Coverage of Reigns’ Leukemia Reveal

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Scott Dawson posted to Twitter to ask fans not to give up on the Revival yet. You can see his post below, in which Dawson hypes his match on WWE Main Event:

– WWE released the following video looking at the mainstream coverage of Roman Reigns’ leukemia reveal on Monday’s episode of Raw:

