wrestling / News

WWE News: Scott Dawson Says Revival and Randy Orton Will Make FOX Money, New Day on WWE Playlist, Stock Up

September 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdosn Orton Revival

– Scott Dawson is pre-emptively thanking FOX for all the money that the Revival and Randy Orton are going to make them. Dawson posted to Twitter promoting their alliance, saying that they can carry the whole of the roster and adding that FOX and WWE are “welcome for the money you’re about to make”:

– WWE’s stock clsoed at $70.99 on Tuesday, up $1.62 (2.34%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.91% on the day.

– Here is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, looking at The New Day’s funniest moments.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

New Day, Randy Orton, The Revival, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading