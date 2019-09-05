wrestling / News
WWE News: Scott Dawson Says Revival and Randy Orton Will Make FOX Money, New Day on WWE Playlist, Stock Up
– Scott Dawson is pre-emptively thanking FOX for all the money that the Revival and Randy Orton are going to make them. Dawson posted to Twitter promoting their alliance, saying that they can carry the whole of the roster and adding that FOX and WWE are “welcome for the money you’re about to make”:
After #WWEClash, the rest of the roster can jump on our backs. We’re strong enough to carry all of y’all. @FOXTV @WWE You’re welcome for the money you’re about to make. #FTRKO #TopGuys pic.twitter.com/cTfMDwnxqX
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) September 4, 2019
– WWE’s stock clsoed at $70.99 on Tuesday, up $1.62 (2.34%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.91% on the day.
– Here is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, looking at The New Day’s funniest moments.
