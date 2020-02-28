WWE News: Scott Hall Jokes About Goldberg’s WWE Universal Title Win, Goldberg on How He Beat The Fiend

– Scott Hall took to Twitter to crack a joke about Goldberg’s WWE Universal Championship win at Super ShowDown. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter and referenced his interfering in Goldberg’s match with Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998 to cost Goldberg WCW World Heavyweight Title, as you can see below:

Guess I better dust off my Taser https://t.co/aa1m3AIxNS — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) February 27, 2020

– Speaking of Goldberg, WWE posted video of the new Universal Champion talking about his win over The Fiend. Goldberg joked that he will be “limping out of Saudi Arabia” and called his title win a dream come true. He said that his plan was to catch Bray Wyatt off guard, “just like I did Brock Lesnar,” and said that he’s chalking it up as “another conquest.”