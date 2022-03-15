wrestling / News

WWE News: Scott Hall’s Greatest Career Moments, More Raw Video Highlights

March 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Scott Hall Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a special WWE Playlist to showcase the greatest moments of Scott Hall’s career. Hall tragically passed away yesterday at 63 years old. You can check out that playlist below:

– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:












