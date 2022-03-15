wrestling / News
WWE News: Scott Hall’s Greatest Career Moments, More Raw Video Highlights
March 15, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a special WWE Playlist to showcase the greatest moments of Scott Hall’s career. Hall tragically passed away yesterday at 63 years old. You can check out that playlist below:
– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
