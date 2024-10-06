wrestling / News
WWE News: Scott Steiner Attends Bad Blood, Bad Blood Video Highlights
October 6, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner was in attendance tonight at Bad Blood. He was shown during the broadcast, which you can see below:
Anyone got a mic?!#WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/4l63DeEQZL
— WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights for tonight’s Bad Blood:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Goldberg Appearing at WWE Bad Blood, Says ‘Never Say Never’ to One More Match
- Note On Possible Surprise Appearance at Tonight’s WWE Bad Blood (SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Shockwave Won’t Air On Fox’s Broadcast Network
- Jim Ross on Why He Hasn’t Watched a Full Episode of Mr. McMahon Docuseries