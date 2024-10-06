wrestling / News

WWE News: Scott Steiner Attends Bad Blood, Bad Blood Video Highlights

October 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bron Breakker Scott Steiner WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner was in attendance tonight at Bad Blood. He was shown during the broadcast, which you can see below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for tonight’s Bad Blood:
















