WWE News: Scott Steiner Joins Bron Breakker on ESPN, SmackDown Video Highlights
December 21, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker interviewed by ESPN while Scott’s own son, Brock Rechsteiner, made a 27-yeard catch:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
