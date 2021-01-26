wrestling / News

WWE News: Sean Waltman Undergoes Knee Surgery, DaParty’s Top 10 Games Of 2020

January 26, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
X-Pac Sean Waltman

As previously reported, Sean Waltman revealed earlier this month that he would eventually be undergoing surgery for an ACL and meniscus issue in his knee. Waltman took to Instagram to offer a quick video ahead of the surgery.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Waltman on a successful surgery and quick recovery.

– In a new video on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Adam Cole reveal their top 10 games from last year. You can watch the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sean Waltman, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading