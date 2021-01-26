wrestling / News
WWE News: Sean Waltman Undergoes Knee Surgery, DaParty’s Top 10 Games Of 2020
– As previously reported, Sean Waltman revealed earlier this month that he would eventually be undergoing surgery for an ACL and meniscus issue in his knee. Waltman took to Instagram to offer a quick video ahead of the surgery.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Waltman on a successful surgery and quick recovery.
– In a new video on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Adam Cole reveal their top 10 games from last year. You can watch the video below.
