WWE News: Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Hall of Fame Induction, Stock Down, Undisputed Era Talk Win Over Heavy Machinery

– Sean Waltman took to Twitter to commemorate what would have been Chyna’s forty-eighth birthday, saying he hopes she gets into the WWE Hall of Fame. You can see his post below:

It's Joanie's Birthday & I was just thinking of all the remarkable things she did. She was the magic ingredient in the DX Recipe. IC Champ, Wrestled Chono in Tokyo Dome for NJPW! She was an Amazing Woman. I

hope she's honored day before WM soon. Just seems like the right time. pic.twitter.com/Nucyl63ONI — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) December 27, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.05 on Thursday, down $0.15 (0.25%) from the previous closing price. This was on a volatile day for the stock market, which initially sunk heavily before rebounding to close up 1.14%.

– WWE posted the following video of The Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly discussing their successful title defense against Heavy Machinery on this week’s NXT: