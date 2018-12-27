Quantcast

 

WWE News: Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Gets Hall of Fame Induction, Stock Down, Undisputed Era Talk Win Over Heavy Machinery

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sean Waltman took to Twitter to commemorate what would have been Chyna’s forty-eighth birthday, saying he hopes she gets into the WWE Hall of Fame. You can see his post below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.05 on Thursday, down $0.15 (0.25%) from the previous closing price. This was on a volatile day for the stock market, which initially sunk heavily before rebounding to close up 1.14%.

– WWE posted the following video of The Undisputed Era’s Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly discussing their successful title defense against Heavy Machinery on this week’s NXT:

