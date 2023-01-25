wrestling / News
WWE News: Sean Waltman Jokes About What Sucked At RAW 30, St. Louis Cardinals Hosting WWE Night, RAW is XXX Getting DVD Release
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman joked that he was disappointed he couldn’t bury a young star at the 30th anniversary of RAW.
He wrote: “The only thing that sucked was not being able to hit our finishes on the guys who have to draw money after we’re gone.”
– The St. Louis Cardinals will have a ‘WWE night’ on August 17, when they have a game with the New York Mets. Those who buy the special tickets will get a WWE-themed bobblehead of Al Hrabosky.
– The 30th anniversary of RAW special will get a DVD release in Europe.
