WWE News: Sean Waltman On Who Should Be the Next Hall of Fame Inductees, Ratings For Batista on Bear Grylls
December 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Sean Waltman has his picks for who should be the next inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. Waltman, who is being inducted as part of the nWo for his second induction as part of a group, named Kane, William Regal and Christian in response to a tweet by the WWE on FOX Twitter account made during last night’s WWE Backstage:
https://t.co/K32A3iD85t pic.twitter.com/GElb2rqUmE
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) December 11, 2019
– Batista’s appearance on last night’s Nat Geo airing of Running Wild with Bear Grylls brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 493,000 viewers. The show ranked #59 for the night among cable originals.
That’s up significantly from the episode last week, which did a 0.08 demo rating and 384,000 viewers.
