WWE News: Sean Waltman Praises Triple H Following Injury, Full Survivor Series 2016 Match (Video)

– Sean Waltman discussed Triple H’s injury at WWE Crown Jewel, praising the WWE COO for his abililty to continue the match. On X-Pac 1,2,360, Waltman discussed The Game’s torn pectoral muscle and said he knew how much it hurt.

“I just want to send some love to Triple H,” Waltman said (per WZ). “Man, talk about a beast. I know what that feels like tearing your pec like that, and I finished the match but it had a minute left, he had 10-15 minutes. You could tell he was favoring it big time but they still finished the match and Shawn [Michaels] went out there like a boss and just held that shit together.”

– WWE posted the following full match from Survivor Series 2016, with Team Raw and Team Smackdown doing battle: