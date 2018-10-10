WWE News: Sean Waltman Respects Shawn Michaels For WWE Return, Bayley Watches Smackdown Segment From Crowd

– Sean Waltman discussed Shawn Michaels’ upcoming return to the ring on the latest episode of his X-Pac 1,2,360 show. Waltman said he would have liked to see Michaels return sooner and notes that he respects both Michaels’ reasons for not coming back sooner and his reasons for doing it now.

“Hey [DX is] going to Saudi Arabia,” Waltman said. “[Shawn Michaels] was sticking to his guns on this whole retirement thing and I would have liked to see him do it sooner. [The fans] wanted him to come back for a long time and I respect the hell out of his reasons for not doing it, and I respect the hell out of his reasons for doing it now, making money!”

– Bayley posted to Twitter revealing she was in the audience to see the opening Smackdown segment between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch: