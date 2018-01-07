 

WWE News: Sean Waltman vs. Razor Ramon Clip From 1993, Waltman & Lance Storm Comment on Botch During Rematch

January 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
X-Pac Sean Waltman

– WWE posted a clip of Sean Waltman (then known as “The Kid”) upsetting Razor Ramon in his star-making match in May of 1993. You can see it below:

– In related news, Waltman commented on a GIF of the rematch to that bout, when he fell from the top rope and landed hard on the concrete. Lance Storm chimed in, leading to an exchange between the two:

