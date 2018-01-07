WWE News: Sean Waltman vs. Razor Ramon Clip From 1993, Waltman & Lance Storm Comment on Botch During Rematch

– WWE posted a clip of Sean Waltman (then known as “The Kid”) upsetting Razor Ramon in his star-making match in May of 1993. You can see it below:

– In related news, Waltman commented on a GIF of the rematch to that bout, when he fell from the top rope and landed hard on the concrete. Lance Storm chimed in, leading to an exchange between the two:

That happened on Monday & my 1st house show run started that Friday. I could barely walk getting on the plane for it. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 7, 2018

Jesus looks like your head hit the cement. Ouch is right — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 7, 2018

It bounced right off of it. I had to work another match that night w Reno Riggins. Not sure how I did it TBH. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 7, 2018