wrestling / News
Booker T and Others Set For Tomorrow’s The Bump
August 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Tomorrow’s episode of The Bump will feature Booker T, Kofi Kingston and Cesaro. It airs on Youtube at 10:30 AM ET tomorrow morning, ahead of Payback on the WWE Network that night.
𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒚𝒆, 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒚𝒆! Unfreeze your 🥞 and take a seat in the "Champions Lounge" because @BookerT5x @TrueKofi & @WWECesaro will be joining us TOMORROW on #WWETheBump at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m across all platforms! pic.twitter.com/2WqcjdfbNr
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Comments on Image Appearing on WWE ThunderDome During SmackDown
- Arn Anderson Recalls Stephen Amell Wrestling At SummerSlam 2015, What Shocked Him About Amell’s First In-Ring Workout
- Eric Bischoff Recalls How Jay Leno Got Involved With WCW, Bischoff And Hogan Taking Over The Tonight Show, Pitching Idea For Leno To Wrestle At Road Wild 1998
- Update on Plans For Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt Following Paul Heyman Smackdown Reveal