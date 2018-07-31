Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Segment Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown, Promo For This Week’s NXT

July 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Smackdown

– WWE has set a segment for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that AJ Styles will appear to address Samoa Joe’s personal attacks on him from this week’s episode.

The episode airs Tuesday on USA Network.

– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which airs Wednesday on the WWE Network:

article topics :

AJ Styles, NXT, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading