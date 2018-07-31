wrestling / News
WWE News: Segment Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown, Promo For This Week’s NXT
– WWE has set a segment for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that AJ Styles will appear to address Samoa Joe’s personal attacks on him from this week’s episode.
The episode airs Tuesday on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK: #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg will respond to @SamoaJoe’s bold comments on #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/lqGe5Qcwzs
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2018
– Here is a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, which airs Wednesday on the WWE Network:
The landscape of @WWENXT has changed. Welcome to the era of @ProjectCiampa. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/k9aIoUooD5
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2018