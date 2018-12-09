Quantcast

 

WWE News: Segment Announced For Smackdown, Becky Lynch on Ariel Helwani’s Show Tomorrow

December 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has announced a segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s recent comments about him on the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network.

Joe has been targeting Hardy in a new feud that has played off Hardy’s past issues with substance abuse.

