WWE News: Segment Set For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From War Raiders Match, Vader Honored

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT's WWE NXT Logo NXT TV - NXT on USA Network Ealy

– WWE has announced a segment for next week’s episode of NXT featuring Aleister Black. The episode will be taped tomorrow at Full Sail University as part of the tapings.

– This week’s NXT opened with a graphic honoring Vader following announcement earlier today of his passing:

– Here is a video with highlights of the War Raiders defeating TM61 on this week’s episode:

NXT, Vader, War Raiders, WWE

