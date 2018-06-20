wrestling / News
WWE News: Segment Set For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From War Raiders Match, Vader Honored
June 20, 2018
– WWE has announced a segment for next week’s episode of NXT featuring Aleister Black. The episode will be taped tomorrow at Full Sail University as part of the tapings.
– This week’s NXT opened with a graphic honoring Vader following announcement earlier today of his passing:
In memory of the late, great, Vader. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fZvl1jnH0v
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 21, 2018
– Here is a video with highlights of the War Raiders defeating TM61 on this week’s episode: